2nd Elevate for Tomorrow conference for scheduled for Feb. 6

The second annual Elevate for Tomorrow Conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center and Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
More than 1,000 high school juniors from Queen Creek, Combs, Casteel and Higley schools will have the opportunity to hear from renowned speakers and explore educational and career options.
The conference will feature Kevin Scott and Lee Benson. Mr. Scott is a nationally recognized speaker with the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national high school leadership program focused on impact through action.
Mr. Benson is an accomplished entrepreneur and visionary. He is the CEO of Execute to Win and is passionate about bringing alignment and improvement to organizations through the use of intentional leadership and execution.
Students will have opportunities to explore educational and career options and network with more than 30 college and business representatives during the vendor fair.
(Note: Adult volunteers are needed to assist at the event. Read more here)
The E4T conference is hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Education Committee. The conference is a result of discussions between business leaders and educators during the Queen Creek Education Summits held in 2016, focusing on how business leaders and educators can prepare students to build a better workforce.
This year’s event is sponsored and supported by San Tan Ford, SRP, Chick-Fil-A, Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, Queen Creek Performing Arts Center and the Queen Creek Unified School District.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the chairwoman of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Education Committee.