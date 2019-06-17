37th annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade Dec. 7

A float carrying Santa Claus brought a holiday parade to a close. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

The Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade is noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the heart of downtown Queen Creek. Now in its 37th year, the annual event benefits the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and is produced by Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations.

The highlight of the family-friendly festival is the parade, which will feature more than 90 entries ranging from marching bands and dance troupes to floats and Santa Claus. The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. and head north on Old Ellsworth Road, ending at the Recreations Annex/Library, according to a release.

More than 10,000 guests are expected to attend and will also enjoy carnival rides, bounce houses, arts and crafts, live music, food and beverages, a Christmas-tree lighting ceremony and photos with Santa.

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be returning as the festival’s presenting sponsor, featuring its Queen Creek-based dealership – Rodeo, Chrysler, Dodge Jeep RAM at 35747 N. Ellsworth Road.

There are a number of ways the public can get involved with the festival, including being a vendor or sponsor. For vendor applications and sponsorship information, go to QueenCreekParade.org.

Also remember:

Businesses and organizations wishing to promote and/or sell their goods or services can apply to reserve a commercial vendor booth space. Booth spaces start at 10’ x 10’ and can be increased in size based on the needs of the vendor. Past commercial vendors have featured jewelry, candles, arts and crafts, purses, T-shirts, hats and decor. Applications are being accepted with discounts if received by June 30.

Food vendor applications are also being accepted. Local eateries, food trucks and culinary vendors of all types are welcome to submit an application.

Commercial and food vendor applications are due by Oct. 25 and subject to approval.

For companies interested in generating quality exposure for their business while supporting the local community, there are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available, ranging from Santa’s Village to the Food Court.

