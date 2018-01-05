More than 40 vendors expected at this Saturday’s Queen Creek Family Market

More than 40 vendors selling crafts, gifts and a variety of other merchandise are scheduled to be at the Jan. 6 Queen Creek Family Market outside the Queen Creek Branch Library. (Courtesy of Queen Creek Family Market)

Queen Creek Family Market will return this Saturday, Jan. 6, to outside the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. The hours for 2018 are 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is both family- and pet-friendly.

More than 40 vendors are expected to participate. Merchandise will include crafts, clothing boutiques, jewelry, make-up, candles, art, wood crafts and food, according to the event’s Facebook page.

In addition, there are kids activities, according to the event website.

Queen Creek Family Market is operated by Kelly and Jeff Crandall of Queen Creek. Mrs. Crandall wants the market to be Queen Creek’s outside mall, she wrote on the event Facebook page.

“We really try to be diverse with vendors so that our customers have options,” she wrote. “My family puts their heart and soul into the preparation of each market so that the customers are happy and that are vendors are taken care of. Please help support our local businesses and give them an opportunity to be a household name for you and your family.”

The Express Yourself Fashion bus filled with clothing for women and children is scheduled to be at the Jan. 6 Queen Creek Family Market outside the Queen Creek Branch Library. (Courtesy of Queen Creek Family Market)

Queen Creek Family Market is scheduled at the site twice a month. The next dates are Jan. 20, Feb. 10 and 24 and March 10 and 24.

For more information and to inquire about becoming a vendor, visit queencreekfamilymarket.com or its Facebook page, or call 909-821-9197.

