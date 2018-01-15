ALA Queen Creek to present recording artist Alex Boyé tonight, Jan. 15

American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School Choir will team with recording artist Alex Boyé in concert tonight – Jan. 15 – at the school campus, 850 W. Combs Road in Queen Creek.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert will take place 7-9:30 p.m., according to the eventbrite.com website.
Tickets cost $7-$10. Children under 4 will be admitted free.
The choir will perform under the direction of Vassilios Makavos.
Mr. Boye’ is known for his dynamic African-infused songs that have gained over 500 million views on YouTube, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.
Recently named 2017 Artist of the Year and grand prize winner in a music contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe, he performed a half-time show for NFL’s Monday Night Football in December.
Of Nigerian descent, Mr. Boyé was raised in London. He is a uniquely versatile artist with a style that appeals to all ages. He has shared the stage with many notable artists including, Jay-Z, Tim McGraw, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and The Beach Boys.
For tickets, visit the eventbrite website.