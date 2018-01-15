ALA Queen Creek to present recording artist Alex Boyé tonight, Jan. 15

Recording artist Alex Boye will perform Jan. 15 at American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School in Queen Creek. (Courtesy of alexboye.com)

 

American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School Choir will team with recording artist Alex Boyé in concert tonight – Jan. 15 – at the school campus, 850 W. Combs Road in Queen Creek.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert will take place 7-9:30 p.m., according to the eventbrite.com website.

Tickets cost $7-$10. Children under 4 will be admitted free.

The choir will perform under the direction of Vassilios Makavos.

Mr. Boye’ is known for his dynamic African-infused songs that have gained over 500 million views on YouTube, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Recently named 2017 Artist of the Year and grand prize winner in a music contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe, he performed a half-time show for NFL’s Monday Night Football in December.

Of Nigerian descent, Mr. Boyé was raised in London. He is a uniquely versatile artist with a style that appeals to all ages. He has shared the stage with many notable artists including, Jay-Z, Tim McGraw, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and The Beach Boys.

For tickets, visit the eventbrite website.

