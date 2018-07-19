American Heritage Festival comes to Queen Creek

The 16th annual American Heritage Festival returns to Queen Creek in November.

Billed by organizers as the “the largest and most diverse educational living history event to take place in the Southwest,” it will be open to the public Saturday, Nov. 17, at Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 15-16, the event is open to school groups by advance arrangement only.

“Battle reenactments of the Revolutionary War and Civil War add to the excitement as do live historic music, drama, an historic fashion show, interactive children’s activities, craftsmen, historic speeches, an historic church service, living history demonstrations, food and shopping,” according to a release.

The educational event celebrates American heritage from the Viking explorations of North America to the Colonial era onward to the American Revolution, mountain men, pioneers, the Civil War, westward expansion and on through the 20th century, the release stated.

Admission for the public day, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., will be $20 per person at the event. There are advance-purchase discount rates through Oct. 31. Ages 3 and younger are admitted free and do not need a pass.

Visit americanheritagefestival.com for information.

