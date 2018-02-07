The anatomy of stress is focus of Queen Creek health and wellness forum

The Town of Queen Creek is hosting a community forum to address health and wellness issues.
The forum — Resiliency Building and Coping Skills — will address stress issues. It will take place 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, Dawn Oliphant, a member of the Queen Creek Town Council, said during a Feb. 6 phone interview.
The discussion will be led by health care professionals from Banner Health.
Banner is a partner with the town for the six-part series of community forums that the Queen Creek Town Council approved last year.
Topics for Feb. 15 will include: stress and reaction to stress, determining the primary cause of adolescent stress, bullying, cyberbullying, resiliency and the characteristics of resilient adolescent families and communities, Ms. Oliphant said.
The program will begin with a 10- to 15-minute stress-reducing exercise.
It will be followed by a 30- to 40-minute presentation about stress and resiliency, and a question-and-answer period.
For more information, call the town at 480-358-3000.
During its Oct. 4 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved spending $3,000 for a series of six discussions about health and wellness issues.
The event is the second in the community forum series. The first took place Nov. 30 and addressed suicide awareness and prevention.
The topic was selected to address the growing number of teen suicides taking place in the Town of Queen Creek and an increased number of suicide-related calls being received this year by the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.
Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, provides patient care to the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek communities, including emergency services, intensive care, surgery, obstetrics and medical imaging. Banner Ironwood is part of Banner Health.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.