Annual Kids Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive returns Dec. 9

Online registration under way at TheAMCMachine.com
The annual Kids Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek.
Admission is free for the public.
The Queen Creek Kid’s Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive is a vintage, classic and collectible car show to benefit less fortunate children with toys for Christmas.
The entry fee for car show participants is $10 and an unwrapped toy for a boy and an unwrapped toy for a girl.
Participants are encouraged to meet between 8 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. that day at the staging area at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. From there, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will escort the entrants to Desert Mountain Park.
More information on registration and the event is available at TheAMCMachine.com.