Fundraiser to mix cars and good will while benefiting local families
Expect more than 80 classic and vintage cars and plenty of good cheer when the annual Queen Creek Kids Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive returns Dec. 9 to Queen Creek.
Now in its ninth year, the holiday car show and fundraiser will take place 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 9, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek, Deputy Ivan Lopez, public information officer for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office—District 6, said during a phone interview.
The event combines a vintage, classic and collectible car show and a toy drive to benefit less fortunate Queen Creek children for Christmas. It is put on by MCSO District 6—Queen Creek.
In addition, Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department will have an ambulance and a fire engine on display for people to see up close and even tour, Kris Gale, president of the Queen Creek Chapter of the United Mesa Firefighters Association, said during a phone interview.
He said his organization will be providing coffee for car show entrants.
Mr. Gale said he really likes this particular event.
“Even Mayor (Gail) Barney has brought his tractor there for people to see as part of the town’s farming heritage. That’s what’s really cool — You’ll have high-end collectible cars and then vintage tractors like Mayor Barney’s all in one place. Plus we’re collecting toys for Queen Creek children in need,” he said.
Admission is free for the public. The entry fee for car show participants is $10 and an unwrapped toy for a boy and an unwrapped toy for a girl.
Donations will be taken to the Queen Creek Unified School District’s Family Resource Center to distribute to families in need this holiday season, Deputy Lopez said.
The resource center has a list of qualified families who could use the donations, Deputy Lopez said. In addition, deputies on patrol submit information to the resource center about people in need they observe while responding to calls for assistance, he said.
Deputy Lopez expects more car owners to register at tomorrow’s event.
“Quite often, people will wait to see what the weather is going to be like, and then they come by and register their car in the morning,” he said.
Jeremy Benson said he has participated in four or five of the annual car shows as either an entrant, a car enthusiast or a judge.
This year, the Queen Creek businessman will be showing his 1969 Volkswagen Baja Bug. Mr. Benson has great affection for the desert toy, which he said he’s had since he was 8 years old and on which he learned to drive.
He also is proud of all the work done to the vehicle, most of which he did himself.
With so many off-roading miles under its belt, the Bug is often caked with dirt and mud. But that may not be the case this weekend, Mr. Benson said during a phone interview.
“It’s not always pretty, but I might even wash the windshield for the show this weekend – maybe,” he said with affection.
Mr. Benson called the car show and toy drive a good family event.
“What’s not to like? Classic cars, an entry fee of $10 and a toy and being around friendly people,” he said. “It’s a fun event.”
Car show entrants are encouraged to meet between 8 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. that day at the staging area at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. From there, MCSO deputies will escort the entrants to Desert Mountain Park.
More information on registration and the event is available at TheAMCMachine.com.
For more information about the QCUSD Family Resource Center, visit its website.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.