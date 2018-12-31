Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Senior Expo Jan. 8 at Central Arizona College

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent Newsmedia is hosting its inaugural Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Senior Expo 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

It will be held in Building F at Central Arizona College’s Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Admission is free with plenty of parking.

“What a great way to start the new year,” Barbara Wandling, Arizona events manager at Independent NewsMedia Inc. USA, said in a release.

“Our senior expo will have an exciting group of businesses and organizations that will provide products, information, services and resources to help our dynamic and active seniors be and live their best lifestyle,” she said.

Attendees will enjoy a morning with local vendors, drawings, free samples, giveaways, health and wellness screenings, entertainment ideas and much more, she said.

Vendors include Affordable Windows, AllWell Arizona Complete Health, Amazing Dental Care, American Vision Windows, Doors and Bath, Angels Cremation and Burial, Apache Junction Health Center, Arizona Dermatology, The Aspens at Mariposa Point, Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Brookdale Senior Living, Captel, Casa Grande RV Sales, Central Arizona College, Cigna, Comfort Plus, Connect Hearing, Costco, Dignity Memorial/Mariposa Gardens, Encompass Health, Home Instead Senior Care, Independent Living at Arizona Golf Resort, Miracle Ear, Sunwest Dental, Synergy Health Care, The Duttons and Wright’s Computer and Repair.

Independent Newsmedia has hosted several senior expos in the West Valley markets, where the response and attendance was successful, according to the release.

If you are a business or organization that would like to participate in the expo, call Barb Wandling at 623-208-7866 or email Bwandling@newszap.com.

