Arboretum class May 27 on taking better photos with a smartphone

Valley photographer Alex Coleman is teaching “10 tips for better smartphone photos” at an informal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 27, class at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way in Superior.

He is donating his time and enrollment proceeds to benefit the arboretum’s gardens, according to a release.

Do you love taking pictures on your iPhone, Galaxy, Droid or other model but using just the basic auto settings?

The camera-phone’s creative settings may help compose even more striking images: portrait modes and panoramas, creative compositions and time-lapse photos, according to a release.

“There are even post-processing apps and techniques available for your camera-phone so you can edit and improve your photos immediately – without having to download them,” according to the release.

Enrollment is $15 for arboretum annual members and Arizona state parks pass-holders; all others also pay $12.50 admission to enter the arboretum, for a total cost of $27.50.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.

