Arboretum class May 27 on taking better photos with a smartphone

Valley photographer Alex Coleman is teaching “10 tips for better smartphone photos” at an informal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 27, class at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way in Superior.

He is donating his time and enrollment proceeds to benefit the arboretum’s gardens, according to a release.

Learn how to take better smartphone photos. (Submitted photo)

Do you love taking pictures on your iPhone, Galaxy, Droid or other model but using just the basic auto settings?

The camera-phone’s creative settings may help compose even more striking images: portrait modes and panoramas, creative compositions and time-lapse photos, according to a release.

“There are even post-processing apps and techniques available for your camera-phone so you can edit and improve your photos immediately – without having to download them,” according to the release.

Enrollment is $15 for arboretum annual members and Arizona state parks pass-holders; all others also pay $12.50 admission to enter the arboretum, for a total cost of $27.50.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.

