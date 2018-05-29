Arboretum hosts natural remedies, herb walks and classes June 23-24

Sedona herbalist Feather Jones is hosting back-to-back guided morning walks that will explore the Curandero Trail and the herb garden June 23-24 at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior.

The walks will be followed by workshops in an air-conditioned lecture room where the herbalist will coach enrollees Saturday (“Desert Herbs to Support the Immune System”) and Sunday (“Allergies and Desert Plant Allies”).

The guided walks will begin each morning at 6:30 a.m. and last about 90 minutes; they’re included with $12.50 admission to the arboretum, free to BTA annual members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Classes each day are $30, with pre-registration required.

The workshops are:

“Desert Herbs to Support the Immune System” is noon-3 p.m. Saturday June 23, and costs $30: Learn easy home remedies for strengthening the immune system and reduce the incidence of colds and flu, fewer infections and aliments. Treating a body with supportive foods and plant therapies will be the focus.

“Allergies and Desert Plant Allies” is 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday June 24, and costs $30: Springtime allergies? There are desert plants to help reduce symptoms of watery eyes and a runny nose. Strengthening the respiratory system and fighting back on molds (valley fever) and airborne pollutants as well as pollen spores will be the focus.

With credit card ready, register at 520-689-2723.

The arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way in Superior. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.

“I’m excited to spend the weekend at the arboretum and show visitors the diverse plants along the Curandero Trail and in the herb garden,” Ms. Jones said in a release.

“There are so many medicals around the arboretum, we might also wander over to the scent garden (within the children’s garden); the demonstration garden, the Australian collection, with those marvelous and healing eucalyptus trees,” she said.

About herbalist Feather Jones

Since 1982 Ms. Jones has integrated herbal remedies, holistic nutrition, flower essences and stress-reduction guidance. Coupled with a background in Native American (Mandan) tribal teachings, she provides clients and students with a natural approach to health and healing.

She is a botanical field guide for the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and owns Sedona Tea Blends, an organic herbal tea company in Sedona. Explore Feather’s website for descriptions of classes, workshops and field trips, ranging from “Wild Herbal Infusions of the Deserts and Canyons” to “Making Tisanes (herbal teas)” and more.

