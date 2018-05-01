Arboretum visitors taste desert edibles on tour

The desert holds a variety of tastes and textures in the plants that have fed, clothed and healed people for 1,000 years.

Choctaw Nation member and ethno-botanist Dave Morris will guide visitors on a one-hour walk 8-9 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, to see prickly pear cacti, stalks of native agave chrysantha and mesquite trees.

Desert plants can produce edible treats such prickly pear jelly. (Photo/Boyce Thompson Arboretum)

There also will be a chance to taste a few desert edibles ranging from prickly pear jelly to nopalitos, mesquite flour and agave nectar, according to a release from the arboretum.

The tour will explore the Curandero Trail, which has steep sections that are not suitable for visitors who use wheelchairs or walkers.

The cost is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, free for children under 5. Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders can take the tour for free.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.

 

 

