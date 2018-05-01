Arboretum visitors taste desert edibles on tour

The desert holds a variety of tastes and textures in the plants that have fed, clothed and healed people for 1,000 years.
Choctaw Nation member and ethno-botanist Dave Morris will guide visitors on a one-hour walk 8-9 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, to see prickly pear cacti, stalks of native agave chrysantha and mesquite trees.
There also will be a chance to taste a few desert edibles ranging from prickly pear jelly to nopalitos, mesquite flour and agave nectar, according to a release from the arboretum.
The tour will explore the Curandero Trail, which has steep sections that are not suitable for visitors who use wheelchairs or walkers.
The cost is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, free for children under 5. Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders can take the tour for free.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
