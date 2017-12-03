Arizona Winter Visitors Association Welcome Back Bash Dec. 4

The Arizona Winter Visitors Association is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an event at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at Barleens Arizona Opry, 2275 Old West Highway in Apache Junction.
Free for AWVA members with membership card.
Doors open at 8 a.m. for members. Non-members will pay $5 at the door or $4 in advance and be admitted at 8:30 a.m.
Memberships are available at the AWVA office at 861 W. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.
For more information, call 480-233-0111 or visit www.arizonawintervisitors.com.
