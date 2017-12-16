Artist, vendor opportunities for events at Superstition Mountain Museum

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, has several events for artists, crafters or general vendors.
Events run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Event fees, applications, and set-up and break-down instructions are available at http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org/artist-crafter-applications/.
To inquire about the events, contact Jeff Danford at 480-983-4888 ext. 105 or e-mail coordinator@superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Events are:
- Superstition authors and artist, Feb. 10: This event is open to authors, artists and photographers whose work focuses on the Superstition Mountains; central Arizona; the cowboy culture; and the culture, nature and history of the Southwest. All work for sale must be the original work of the exhibiting artist/crafter. Prints are allowed. No buy-and-sell merchandise allowed at this event. Website address or photos of the items you will be selling must accompany your application.
- Arts and Crafts on the Patio, April 4: This event is open to artists and crafters. All work for sale must be the original work of the exhibiting artist/crafter. Prints are allowed. No buy-and-sell merchandise allowed at this event. No restriction on subject matter.
