Artist, vendor opportunities for events at Superstition Mountain Museum

Dec 16th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, has several events for artists, crafters or general vendors.

Events run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Event fees, applications, and set-up and break-down instructions are available at http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org/artist-crafter-applications/.

To inquire about the events, contact Jeff Danford at 480-983-4888 ext. 105 or e-mail coordinator@superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

Events are:

  • Superstition authors and artist, Feb. 10: This event is open to authors, artists and photographers whose work focuses on the Superstition Mountains; central Arizona; the cowboy culture; and the culture, nature and history of the Southwest. All work for sale must be the original work of the exhibiting artist/crafter. Prints are allowed. No buy-and-sell merchandise allowed at this event. Website address or photos of the items you will be selling must accompany your application.
  • Arts and Crafts on the Patio, April 4: This event is open to artists and crafters. All work for sale must be the original work of the exhibiting artist/crafter. Prints are allowed. No buy-and-sell merchandise allowed at this event. No restriction on subject matter.

Applications are available in the museum gift shop or online at http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org/artist-crafter-applications/

Tags: · ·
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie