ASU geologist leads Aug. 25 rock walk at arboretum

Geologist and Arizona State University Professor Steve Semken is to lead a walking tour at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior.

See rocks and volcanic formations along the arboretum’s main trail on a guided tour that compresses almost two billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour, according to a release.

Learn the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain, as well as why Pinal County is an epicenter of the U.S. copper industry.

Mr. Semken teaches geology and sustainability science. Geologic research has taken the Tempe resident around the world from New England to inner Mongolia.

The globe-trotting geologist finds his most enthralling rocks and landscapes in Arizona, sharing his knowledge as a tour guide with the Arizona State Parks system, according to the release.

Nature walks are included with $12.50 park admission ($5 for ages 5-12); free to arboretum annual members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. The arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior. The website is arboretum.ag.arizona.edu.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.