August events in Queen Creek include Mamma Mia!, mountain bike rides

From Mama Mia! at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center (Aug. 23-24 and 26) to beginner mountain bike rides at San Tan Mountain Regional Park (Aug. 24 and 31), there’s a lot going on in Queen Creek. Events include:

: 6-8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Start your day with an early morning guided hike with the Ranger. Our journey will be 4-5 miles long on moderate terrain. We’ll stop along the way for water breaks and to talk about critters and plants of interest. What to bring: Water, hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk. RAPTORS RULE THE SKY: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the San tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Learn about some of the coolest birds in our desert skies – raptors. We’ll discuss the characteristics that birds of prey such as owls, hawks and falcons have in common and how they differ in their habits and behaviors. After the talk you can meet and greet some of the Animal Ambassadors in our Critter Room. Meet inside the Nature Center.

