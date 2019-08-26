August events in Queen Creek include mountain biking, class on raptors, Mamma Mia!

A beginner skill level mountain bike ride is 6-8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. (BLM)

From Mama Mia! at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center (Aug. 26) to a morning hike (Aug. 30) or beginner mountain bike rides at San Tan Mountain Regional Park (Aug. 31), there’s a lot going on in Queen Creek. Events include:

NIGHT SHREDDERS MOUNTAIN BIKING: 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday in August at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18-years of age must complete a Parental Consent form. Meet at the flagpole at 6:50 p.m.

7-9 p.m. every Wednesday in August at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18-years of age must complete a Parental Consent form. Meet at the flagpole at 6:50 p.m. MAMMA MIA!: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Ticket prices vary. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. Contact QCPAC for more information at 480-987-SHOW(7469).

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Ticket prices vary. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. Contact QCPAC for more information at 480-987-SHOW(7469). MORNING HIKE : 6-8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Start your day with an early morning guided hike with the Ranger. Our journey will be 4-5 miles long on moderate terrain. We’ll stop along the way for water breaks and to talk about critters and plants of interest. What to bring: Water, hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk.

: 6-8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Start your day with an early morning guided hike with the Ranger. Our journey will be 4-5 miles long on moderate terrain. We’ll stop along the way for water breaks and to talk about critters and plants of interest. What to bring: Water, hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk. RAPTORS RULE THE SKY: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the San tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Learn about some of the coolest birds in our desert skies – raptors. We’ll discuss the characteristics that birds of prey such as owls, hawks and falcons have in common and how they differ in their habits and behaviors. After the talk you can meet and greet some of the Animal Ambassadors in our Critter Room. Meet inside the Nature Center.

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the San tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Learn about some of the coolest birds in our desert skies – raptors. We’ll discuss the characteristics that birds of prey such as owls, hawks and falcons have in common and how they differ in their habits and behaviors. After the talk you can meet and greet some of the Animal Ambassadors in our Critter Room. Meet inside the Nature Center. BEGINNER SKILL LEVEL MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6-8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us for an exciting beginner mountain bike ride among the beautiful San Tan Mountains. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Our local experts will be available to help you understand your bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.