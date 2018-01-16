AZ Heroes to Hometowns seeks volunteers to promote Fry’s fundraiser at stores

A nonprofit organization benefiting military veterans is looking for volunteers to help promote an event next month from it hopes to benefit.
AZ Heroes to Hometowns is one of four military-related organizations that have been selected as recipients of this year’s Fry’s Courageous Hearts program.
AZ Heroes to Hometowns was created to welcome home wounded service members who, because of injuries sustained, can no longer serve in the military, according to its website. It assists wounded troops/veterans and their families in the transition back to their community and their new normal.
Support has included helping with adapting homes as needed, arranging welcome home celebrations, peer mentoring, helping to pay bills and financial resilience courses.
This is the fifth year AZ Heroes to Hometowns has been part of the Courageous Hearts program, Kathy Pearce, founder and CEO of AZ Heroes to Hometowns, said during a phone interview.
The other groups selected for 2018 are USO Arizona, Fighter Country Foundation and Packages from Home.
Fry’s will accept donations for the programs at its stores across the state, including Apache Junction, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, Ms. Pearce said.
The volunteers are needed to stand outside the stores and let Fry’s customers know about the program. Volunteers will receive an AZ Heroes to Hometowns T-shirt to wear as well as event handouts to distribute.
The Queen Creek Independent learned about the volunteer opportunities from Bridgette Crosby. In 2014, Ms. Crosby created Military Moms in Queen Creek/San Tan Valley, a support group for military families. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
There are seven days in February that AZ Heroes to Hometowns can have volunteers outside the Arizona Fry’s stores, Ms. Pearce said in an e-mail provided to the Queen Creek Independent by Ms. Crosby.
The dates are:
- Wednesday, Feb 7
- Friday, Feb 9
- Saturday, Feb 10
- Sunday, Feb 11
- Friday, Feb 23
- Saturday, Feb 24
- Sunday, Feb 25
Volunteers are needed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Recommended slots are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2 p.m.-7 p.m.; however, Ms. Pearce said any number of hours would be welcomed.
“Some people do one day, some several days. We appreciate anything they can do,” Ms. Pearce said.
Once a time slot is requested, Ms. Pearce must then submit it to the Fry’s corporate office, where a staff member will make sure a volunteer from another recipient organization has not already secured it, she said.
People who would like to volunteer can e-mail their name, contact information and requested time and date to Ms. Pearce at kathypearce1@cox.net.
For more information, visit the AZ Heroes to Hometowns website or Facebook page.
