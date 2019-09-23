Bacon, Blues and Brews Nov. 2 in Queen Creek

The Harlis Sweetwater Band, from California, will be rocking the stage at the Fifth Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews. (facebook.com/BaconBluesandBrewsFestival)

The Fifth Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews is noon-9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

There will be bacon dishes from savory to sweet, and there will be bacon beer, according to a release.

Kids can learn to play the harmonica from an opening act, or draw little pigs in an art zone. Parents can play in the a fall games area or sit back and listen to blues music — including The Harlis Sweetwater Band, from California.

General admission pre-sale is $10 until Oct. 1 at baconbluesandbrewsaz.com.

Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Kids bouncer zone tickets are $12 online for a limited time. Discount tickets are available at Bashas’ stores on Oct. 1.

