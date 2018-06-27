Blood donors needed July 1 for Saving Arizona blood drive

United Blood Services is asking Valley residents to declare independence from blood shortages by donating at the Saving Arizona blood drive 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

United Blood Services has teamed up with organizations Valley-wide to host the blood drive in an effort to build Independence Day blood supplies.

The first 500 donors will be thanked with vouchers for two Arizona Diamondbacks tickets, a complimentary Whataburger and a free beverage at any participating Arizona Craft Brewers Guild location.

One blood donor will be drawn as one of the 10 finalists for a 2018 VW Tiguan 2.0T S, donated by Valley Volkswagen dealers.

Appointments are recommended: visit www.AZHero.org/SaveAZ or call 1-877-827-4376 toll free.

While donors of all blood types are needed, Type O blood is in greatest demand because it can be substituted for other blood types in emergencies or when shortages arise.

While O-negative is the universal blood type than can be given to 100 percent of patients, O-positive can be substituted for all positive blood types which makes up 85 percent of the population.

Arizona blood donors are needed to ensure patients have lifesaving blood transfusions around the Independence Day holiday and to possibly supplement Texas Rio Grande Valley supplies until normal operations can resume, according to a release.

“The Saving Arizona blood drive comes at a time when extreme weather has forced the cancellation of blood drives in the Texas Rio Grande Valley, also part of the United Blood Services family,” according to the release.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 15 inches of rain fell in just the first 24 hours. Due to the catastrophic flooding, blood drives have been cancelled and many of their staff have been unable to report to work safely, according to the release.

“The weeks surrounding the Independence Day holiday is the most difficult time of the summer to ensure hospital patients across the state receive the blood transfusions they require,” Sid Lewis Sr., director of donor recruitment for United Blood Services Southwest Division, said in the release.

“While donor vacations reduce the number of people giving blood, heavy traffic on the roads and highways increases the potential for accidents and the need for blood,” the director said.

