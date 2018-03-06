Boyce Thompson Arboretum plant sale offers members special shopping

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum spring plant sale will take place Saturday, March 10, through Sunday, March 25, but before it all begins there will be a members-only preview shopping day.
On Friday, March 9, gardens and trails at the arboretum will be open as usual but only members will be given first pick of select plants that will be roped-off and reserved before the seasonal sale and fundraiser opens to everyone.
Arboretum officials stated in a release that the annual March sale is a time to renew lapsed memberships to take advantage of discounts. Basic memberships start at $60 for a couple, and BTA members save 20 percent on plants bought during the fundraising sale of trees, shrubs, herbs, flowers, cacti and succulents.
To learn specific plants that will be in stock call the gift shop at 520-689-2723.
Arboretum staff are joined by volunteers from the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners program – Gold Canyon and Apache Junction gardeners who have experience with the plants sold at the arboretum. They will be at the sale to advise and assist buyers with suggestions for trees, herbs and accent plants.
Special events during the sale include live music noon-2 p.m. March 10 and a guided tour with author and landscaping expert Tom McDonald, owner of Smiling Dog Landscapes in Gold Canyon.
The arboretum is at Highway 60 milepost 223 near Superior.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly