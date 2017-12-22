Boys and Girls Club to offer sessions to help teens build healthy relationships

Queen Creek club teams with CAAFA, La Frontera to offer free sessions for youths ages 12-18 from all communities; classes start Jan. 5
Date Smart, a series of classes aimed at helping teens better understand how to build stronger relationships and dating, will start Jan. 5 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley, Queen Creek Branch, 22557 S. Ellsworth Road, in Founders’ Park near the splash pad.
Attendees do not need to be a Boys and Girls Clubs member to attend the free sessions. The program is geared toward kids ages 12-18.
They do not need to reside in Queen Creek to attend, David Bellman of the Queen Creek branch said during a phone interview.
DateSmart is a national program about creating healthy relationships that is presented by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Locally, the schedule will deviate from the national program guide because organizers wanted to include suicide prevention and awareness aspect as well as relationships and the abuse that can go on, Mr. Bellman said.
Topics extend beyond dating and into learning about respect, communication, gender stereotypes and signs of suicidal behavior.
The sessions are being presented by the club in partnership with La Frontera Arizona and Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.
The presentations will be interactive and lively, Mr. Bellman said.
“Some topics are heavy-hitting; there’s no way to get around it. But we’re trying to keep things a little lighthearted and interactive. We don’t want this to be where kids sit in a chair and stare at us. We want to bring them back. We don’t want to scare them away,” he said.
Six 90-minute sessions will be offered, Mr. Bellman said. Youths may attend any or all of the sessions, he said.
The schedule is:
- •Session One: Friday, Jan. 5, Friendship and More. Youth will develop respectful and supportive relationships with each other.
- •Session Two: Thursday, Jan. 11, Abuse and Respect. Youth will identify and distinguish between abusive and respectful relationship behaviors.
- •Session Three: Friday, Jan. 19. Empact La Frontera Signs of Suicide.
- •Session Four: Friday, Jan. 26, Meeting of the Minds. Youth will understand the impact of gender stereotypes.
- •Session Five: Friday, Feb. 2, Going Out, Breaking Up and Good Communication. Youth will practice using non-abusive strategies for communicating in a relationship.
- •Session Six: Friday, Feb. 9, Recap and ending party.
For more information, call Mr. Bellman at 602-820-3171 or e-mail davidb@clubzona.org.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.