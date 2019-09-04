Bright Star at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert until Oct. 5

Single tickets to Bright Star costing $40 for adults and $22 for youth (ages 5-17) are on sale. Tickets can be purchased at HaleTheatreArizona.com, by phone at 480-497-1181 or by visiting the box office at 50 W. Page Ave. in downtown Gilbert.

The new Broadway musical by Steve Martin, “Bright Star,” is at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert until Oct. 5.

“Bright Star is a fun, foot stomping, optimistic and joyous musical. Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s,” according to a release.

Producers Dave and Corrin Dietlein are very excited to bring this endearing and emotionally sweeping story to Hale’s theater, the release states.

“When we first saw this show I was so moved and entertained, I turned to Corrin and said, ‘I think audiences are going to love this show. We have to put it into our season,’” Dave Dietlein said.

“This show is so full of heart, romance, beautiful music, and fully realized characters, I couldn’t turn it down,” Director Tim Dietlein said in the release. “The show is cinematic by nature, flowing quickly from one setting to the next. I couldn’t wait for the challenge of creating a production that moved effortlessly and clearly between time periods and locations all while keeping the focus on the story. It’s going to be fun.”

About Bright Star

From the very first moment of the show to the last exhilarating note, audiences will love this powerful, beautiful show, according to the release.

The book — which was written by actor/comedian Steve Martin — is based on an actual true story and folk song. The music was written by Steve Martin and pop singer/songwriter Edie Brickell with lyrics by Edie Brickell. It was nominated for five Tony awards and won the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical, the release states.

The story revolves around two characters whose lives are strangely intertwined. Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s with flashbacks to the 1920s, the story revolves around Billy Cane, a young man who has returned from war only to find his mother has died. He decides to move to Asheville to become a writer and is hired by Alice Murphy, the Asheville Southern Journal’s stern, no-nonsense editor, where a strange connection between the two is felt.

The story flashes back and forth between 1945 and the early 1920s as a dark secret is discovered and eventually brought to light resulting in Billy and Alice learning the truth of their pasts and themselves. The story is ultimately a triumph of love, understanding, and optimism, the release states.

Single tickets to Bright Star costing $40 for adults and $22 for youth (ages 5-17) are on sale. Tickets can be purchased at HaleTheatreArizona.com, by phone at 480-497-1181, or by visiting the box office at 50 W. Page Ave. in downtown Gilbert. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Performance times are 7:30 pm for Wednesday through Saturday night performances. Saturdays and select Friday matinees at 4:00 pm.

The Hale Centre Theatre is in the Historic District of Gilbert across the street from the iconic Gilbert water tower at 50 W. Page Ave. There are free parking lots surrounding the theatre. For more detailed directions and parking information, go to haletheatrearizona.com. Then click on the Information tab and choose Directions and Parking from the pull-down menu.

