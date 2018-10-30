Broken Chair Band opens for Mary Kaye at Nov. 11 Freedom Reins benefit concert

Mary Kaye

The award-winning “Broken Chair Band” will be opening for internationally acclaimed singer/song-writer Mary Kaye at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at a Veterans Day benefit concert at Queen Valley Recreation Hall.

Broken Chair Band.

A silent auction is planned. Benefits go to “Freedom Reins,” a Queen Creek equine-assisted program promoting healing for military veterans, active military, first responders and anyone coming out of human-trafficking situations.

First-come, first-served tickets will be available at the door only. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under $5.

The Queen Valley Recreation Hall is at 1464 E. Queen Valley Drive in Queen Valley.

Learn more about Freedom Reins at facebook.com/FreedomReinsOrg or freedom-reins.org.

