Buzzards back at Boyce for Pinal County tradition

Spring begins this month, and a Boyce Thompson Arboretum vernal ritual will take place Saturday, March 31, with a 7 a.m. vulture viewing.

The arboretum, 37615 US 60, Superior, celebrates one sure sign of the season with the annual arrival of resident turkey vultures.

Arizona State University professor Dave Pearson will salute the birds from about 7-8:30 a.m. stationed near the Desert Legume Garden. He will share jokes about the big, black birds, answer questions and wax poetic about the soaring scavengers until they take to the skies – typically by 8:30 a.m., according to a release.

The event is included with adult admission of $12.50. It is free to arboretum annual members and Arizona state parks pass-holders.

The arboretum opens one hour early for the viewing of the vultures perched on the nearby cliffs.

Mr. Pearson and other guides will lead a bird walk through the gardens at 8:30 in search of other birds, mammals and critters.

For more, cals.arizona.edu.

