Calling all cornhole competitors, for Queen Creek’s Battle of the Bags

Whether you’re a cornhole champion — or enjoy a fun game of bags with friends — Queen Creek’s Battle of the Bags competition is for you. Held during Queen Creek’s signature Founders’ Day event, the community is invited to participate in the Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament.

Teams will be selected on a first come, first served basis to participate in the event. Founders’ Day, presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.

The Battle of the Bags entry fee is $40 per team; teams can register online at kbgamesllc.com/founders-day or in-person at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Pre-registration ends Aug. 30; on-site registrations will be accepted if space is available.

Battle of the Bags will begin at 5 p.m. with check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m. It is a pool-style tournament with a three-game guarantee. First place will receive a $200 Visa gift card and trophy; second place will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Founders’ Day is a free, family-friendly community event celebrating the town’s heritage. In addition to the Battle of the Bags, the event will include fun activities, great food, music, entertainment and the featured activity, Battle of the Badges.

For information about sponsorship or vendor opportunities, call the event coordinator, Erica Perez, at 358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

Sponsors of Founders’ Day include Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership, American Leadership Academy, Event Team, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, ABC/123 Preschool Classes, Central Christian Church, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, Rock Point Church and SRP.

For more information about the event, or Battle of the Bags, go to QueenCreek.org/FoundersDay. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the Town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation or Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

