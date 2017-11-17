Cars and Coffee Saturdays at 21148 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek

A “Cars and Coffee” gathering has been held every Saturday morning in Queen Creek since September 2015.
It is held in the parking area adjacent to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 21148 E. Rittenhouse Road. This is not an official event as it is more of a casual gathering of auto enthusiasts grabbing a cup of coffee or breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. every Saturday.
It is a community of hobbyist owners of sports cars, classics, exotics and hot-rods getting together to kick tires and talk car stuff. It is open to anybody and the public is welcomed since they would have the opportunity to see cars they might not see the other six days of the week.
Each week we take photos of new cars showing up that we refer to as “Donut Gang” participants.
Editor’s note: Larry Maiorano is a member of the “Cars and Coffee” gathering.