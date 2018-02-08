Cars & Coffee revved up for Saturday morning get-togethers

The Donut Gang invites car enthusiasts to drop by the weekly Cars & Coffee event that takes place Saturday mornings in the parking lot outside the Dunkin’ Donuts at 21148 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
Cars & Coffee began in September 2015. It’s not an official event, just a casual gathering of auto enthusiasts who like to grab a cuppa joe, maybe some breakfast, and talk about their favorite hobby.
The early morning gathering — it takes place between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. — features hobbyists who own sports cars, classics, exotics and hot rods and who get revved up by getting together to kick tires and talk car stuff, Donut Gang member Larry Maiorano told the Queen Creek Independent.
Group members happily share details about their vehicles and the work they have done on them.
“It is open to anybody and the public is welcome since they would have the opportunity to see cars they might not see the other six days of the week,” Mr. Maiorano said.
Each week the hobbyists take photos of the new cars and their owners who show up. The latter are referred to as “Donut Gang” participants.
“The Donut Gang is not an organized club. There are no officers, no organization, no dues, no by-laws, no newsletter, no monthly meetings, etc.,” Mr. Maiorano wrote in a flier about the event. “Donut Gang members are derived from Cars & Coffee participants. We gather on Saturday mornings to socialize, kick tires and tell stories for about an hour. The objective of the Donut Gang is strictly as a social group. We look forward to regular get-togethers and having fun with our cars.”
For more information about the event and the Donut Gang, stop by the event.