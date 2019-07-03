Celebrate Independence Day at Schnepf Farms

Jul 3rd, 2019
(Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Celebrate Independence Day 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Schnepf Farms, 24610 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.

General admission is $20 per carload. Gates open at 4 p.m.

“This year’s classic local event will feature live music, watermelon eating contests, a national flag service, artisan vendors, food trucks, beer and wine garden, lawn games and a 30-minute firework show to end the night,” according to schnepffarms.com/4th-of-july.

