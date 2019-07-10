‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ this summer at Hale Theatre in Gilbert

Hale Centre Theatre tickets to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cost $40 for adults and $24 for youth (ages 5-17 years). (Submitted graphic)

Hale Centre Theatre is bringing magic and adventure to Gilbert with the acclaimed Broadway musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang through Aug. 17.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Cambrian James, with musical direction by Lincoln Wright.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is based on the 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book. It features a score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins) and book by Jeremy Sams, according to a release.

The cast features Rob Stuart (Caractacus Potts), Amanda Valenzuela (Truly), Matthew Harris (Grandpa), Bennett Smith (Jeremy), Ellie Sachs (Jamima) Raymond Barcelo (Baron Bomburst), Alaina Beauloye (Baroness Bomburst), Andrew Stachurski (Boris), Allan DeWitt (Goran), Daniel Lopez (Child Catcher), Benjamin Harris (Toymaker), with an all-star ensemble including: Ariana Lucius, Ethan Maxwell, Chris Reah, Vaughn Sherman, Carmiña Garey, Emily Woodward-Shaw, Anne-lise Koyabe, and Hunter Cuison. As well as an amazing children’s ensemble of Baylee Horvath, Lynden Jarman, Julia Pitman, Carson Robles and Olivia Woodward-Shaw.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is produced by David and Corrin Dietlein. The creative team includes Cambrian James (director and choreographer), Lincoln Wright (musical director), Brian Daily (set technical director), Kyle Webb (carpenter), Tia Hawkes (costume designer), Tim Dietlein (lighting designer), McKenna Carpenter and Monica Christiansen (scenic painters and props), Dustin Roa (costume stitcher), Cambrian James (wigs and make-up), Justin Peterson (stage manager), Justin Peterson (sound design), Derek Stevenson (audio engineer) Lindsey Leigh Harper and Josh Lindblom (backstage managers), Taia Joy Flake (rehearsal assistant), Jessica Ottley (production assistant) and Britney Carpenter (executive assistant).

Tickets to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cost $40 for adults and $24 for youth (ages 5-17 years). Tickets can be purchased at HaleTheatreArizona.com, by phone at 480-497-1181, or by visiting the box office at 50 W. Page Ave. in downtown Gilbert. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Performances began July 5 and continue through Aug. 17. Performance times are 7 p.m. for Wednesday and Thursday night performances and 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday nights, with matinee performances on Saturdays and select Fridays at 3 p.m.

The Hale Centre Theatre is across the street from the Gilbert Water tower at 50 W. Page Ave. in Gilbert. There are free parking lots surrounding the theatre. For more detailed directions and parking information, go to haletheatrearizona.com, click on the Information tab and choose Directions and Parking from the pull down menu.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.