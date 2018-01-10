Citizen Leadership Institute grads offered night out Jan. 13 at QCPAC

Mix and mingle with your neighbors and friends before enjoying a night of fun with Jimmy Travis
The town of Queen Creek will co-host an event for graduates of its Citizen Leadership Institute on Saturday, Jan. 13, with the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.
Graduates will receive a complimentary ticket to experience Jimmy Travis, One Man, One Guitar, with additional tickets available for purchase at a special rate of $15.
More than 500 individuals have graduated from the award-winning Citizen Leadership Institute, and this special event will provide a unique opportunity for graduates to mingle with one another immediately before the performance.
The “mingle hour” will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the exciting performance at 7:30 p.m. Named Entertainer of the Year, Jimmy Travis combines his musical talents with his energetic humor for a night full of fun.
Initiated in 1995, CLI is designed to engage residents through informative sessions about the town. The program provides an avenue for residents to help plan the community’s future and inform residents who are interested in serving as local leaders on a board or commission.
CLI is free, and open to anyone who lives or works in the Queen Creek area. However, most town committees require residency in the town limits.
The next session of CLI will begin in the fall.
The Queen Creek Performing is at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. To reserve complimentary tickets and purchase additional tickets, call the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center at 480-987-SHOW (7469) and use promotion code CLI.
Tickets are first-come, first-served.
For more information about the town’s Citizen Leadership Institute, visit QueenCreek.org/CitizenLeadership.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.