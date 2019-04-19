Community brainstorming April 25 for the wellbeing of Queen Creek’s youth

How can the community support its youth? What programs are already in place to improve the lives of youth? Area residents are being sought to participate in a community discussion and brainstorming event for the wellbeing of Queen Creek’s youth 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The meeting is a follow-up to a March 27 presentation that discussed the results of the Authentic Connections’ High Achieving Schools Survey. Students at Queen Creek High School completed the survey through a partnership with the Queen Creek Unified School District, the Town of Queen Creek and Arizona State University’s REACH Institute, according to a release.

The local case study identified top areas to prioritize including bullying, status expectations, social media comparisons, sleep, relationship stress and parental/adult relations. The presentation from the March 27 meeting is at ustream.tv/recorded/120822932.

To learn more about Authentic Connections or the HASS, go to authenticconnectionsgroups.org.

