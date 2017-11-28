Community forum on suicide prevention set for Nov. 30 in Queen Creek

Goal is let the community know help is available in their own backyard if needed
Banner Ironwood Medical Center and the town of Queen Creek will host a joint community forum on suicide prevention and awareness from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
This free public discussion will include two parts. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants will hear about suicide prevention and awareness in adults from local experts.
Following an intermission, a discussion from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will focus on suicide prevention and awareness in adolescents and teens.
“This isn’t just a problem in our area. Unfortunately, suicide is a concern in many communities across this country. We hope to educate and inform people who live in our local communities about this public health crisis,” said Sharon Lind, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center, said in a press release. “In partnership with the town of Queen Creek, we’re hoping to prevent one more tragedy from occurring. Banner Health and Queen Creek have wonderful resources to help people, and our goal for this discussion is let the community know that help is available in their own backyard if they ever need it.”
This public forum will include expert panel members, including clinical psychologists, a primary care doctor, a social worker, a community church chaplain and local law enforcement and fire departments.
“As a community, it is imperative that we are aware of the warning signs and resources to address this important issue,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in the release. “We are fortunate to have Banner Ironwood here in Queen Creek and appreciate the opportunity to bring awareness and education to our residents. We must continue to work together to look out for one another and hosting this community forum is another opportunity to bring the community together.”
During their Oct. 4 regular meeting, members of the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved spending $3,000 for a series of six discussions about health and wellness issues, including suicide prevention.
The commitment addresses the growing number of teen suicides taking place in the town of Queen Creek and an increased number of suicide-related calls being received this year by Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.
Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, provides patient care to the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek communities, including emergency services, intensive care, surgery, obstetrics and medical imaging. Banner Ironwood is part of Banner Health.