Community health worker intern funding before supervisors June 13

An agreement to be voted on June 13 by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors includes funding for an online community health worker certificate internship program offered by Central Arizona College in Pinal County.

The supervisors, at a meeting that begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix, are slated to approve an amendment to an agreement between the Pinal County Community College District, doing business as Central Arizona College, and Maricopa County by and through its Department of Public Health for CAC to continue the online program.

The certificate program is intended to increase the number of trained community health workers in Maricopa County with the intent to improve health literacy within low-income communities resulting in better health outcomes, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Amendments include: changing an aggregate not-to-exceed total from $48,708 to $60,708 (increased by $12,000 for the budget period Aug. 11, 2018-Aug. 10, 2019); and extending the expiration date to Aug. 10, 2019.

Responsibilities of Maricopa County, according to the agenda, include tuition assistance in the amount of $1,548 per intern per academic year.

Disbursement payments will be paid directly to the educational institution and applied toward certificate program completion and related expenses including enrollment, tuition, lab fees, etc., according to the agenda.

Also, three disbursements will be made toward each intern’s (up to five interns) certificate completion at the start of each semester, according to the agenda at https://www.maricopa.gov/324/Board-of-Supervisors-Meeting-Information.

