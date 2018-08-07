County park presents class on monsoon and more

Lightning, wind and downpours are all a part of the monsoon in Arizona, but the rain that comes with the storms poses a quieter threat – storm water runoff.

Welcome to the Summer Monsoon is the title of a program 9-10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, presented in the Visitor Center of the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road, Queen Creek.

The presentation will explain some of the conditions that bring about the monsoon, why the season is important to desert plants and animals and how those living in the region “can stay safe when Mother Nature livens things up,” according to a release.

The session will be followed by a short presentation on the related topic of storm water pollution prevention.

It will take place 10-10:30 a.m., shedding light on where rainwater runoff goes.

Those attending will “learn about watersheds and how everything we do affects the water quality we depend on every day. We’ll talk about ways to reduce pollution by adopting simple behaviors that can have a far-reaching impact,” the release stated.

The Storm Water Quality Program was developed by the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.

