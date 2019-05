Proceeds are to benefit Saving Grace’s building fund campaign. (Submitted photo)

The fifth annual craft, cookie and candy sale at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 24414 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Vendors are needed; $25 per space. Proceeds benefit Saving Grace’s building fund campaign, according to a release.

Application deadline is Nov. 1. Contact Jo Cluever at 480-987-3495 or clueverjodick@earthlink.net.

