‘Creepy Crawlies’ evening raises money for arboretum

Jun 12th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Boyce Thompson Arboretum will have an evening event this month. (Submitted photo)

Boyce Thompson Arboretum will open 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, for a special family after-hours event called “Creepy Crawlies.”

Designed to raise money during a time when visitation dips at the arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, the evening will separate fact from fiction about scorpions, snakes and spiders, according to a release.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for ages 5-12. Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders admission is $7.50 and $5.

Call 520-689-2723 to pre-register.

The arboretum will close as usual at 3 p.m. on June 30, reopening at 5 p.m. for the event.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie