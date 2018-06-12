‘Creepy Crawlies’ evening raises money for arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum will open 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, for a special family after-hours event called “Creepy Crawlies.”

Designed to raise money during a time when visitation dips at the arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, the evening will separate fact from fiction about scorpions, snakes and spiders, according to a release.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for ages 5-12. Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders admission is $7.50 and $5.

Call 520-689-2723 to pre-register.

The arboretum will close as usual at 3 p.m. on June 30, reopening at 5 p.m. for the event.

