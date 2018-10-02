Cultural festival offers information, fun for all ages

The annual Pan de Vida festival will be Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Queen Creek library. (File photo)

The Pan de Vida Fall Cultural Festival will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Queen Creek library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The event features food vendors, entertainment, rock wall climbing, fun physical challenges for all ages and raffles, according to event organizers.

There also will be free health screenings, health and social information and flu shots.

The Pan de Vida Foundation, which will be the host of the ninth annual event, has as its mission meeting the basic human needs of the communities of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley while promoting self-sufficiency, according to the organization’s website.

The Pan de Vida Foundation strives to achieve its goals by:

  • Working to expand and support all citizens in need in the community.
  • Collaborating with other local community non-profit organizations to improve the overall health of the community.
  • Providing services with “uncompromising quality, innovation and continuous improvement resulting in the growth and strength in the community.”
  • Cultivating a dependable and committed volunteer and support pool of citizens who will help the foundation become a benchmark for other non-profit organizations.

