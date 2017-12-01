Date Smart teen relationship sessions start Dec. 1 with parent orientation

National program to focus on creating healthy relationships

Date Smart, a series of classes aimed at helping parents better understand teen relationships and dating, will start at 6 p.m. tonight  — Dec. 1 — at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley, Queen Creek Branch, 22557 S. Ellsworth Road, in Founders’ Park near the splash pad.

Tonight’s event is an orientation for parents about the upcoming sessions for ages 12 and up.

DateSmart is a national program about creating healthy relationships that is presented by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. It is offered free.

Attendees do not need to be a Boys and Girls Clubs member. They do not need to reside in Queen Creek to attend, David Bellman of the Queen Creek branch said during a phone interview.

Four sessions will be offered, Mr. Bellman said. The topics and dates will be posted soon online, he added.

The subject-matter will include how to have fun, safe and mutually supportive relationships; and how to help friends who may be experiencing violence, according to an event flier.

The sessions are being presented by the club in partnership with La Fronterra Arizona and Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.

For more information, call Mr. Bellman at 602-820-3171 or e-mail davidb@clubzona.org.

 

 

 

