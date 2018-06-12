Del Taco drive-through restaurant site plan before planning commission June 13

A new Del Taco drive-through restaurant planned within Queen Creek Marketplace is to be discussed by the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

A commission work session is to be held at 6 p.m. and a meeting at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

A public hearing is to be held on a conditional use permit and site plan for the Del Taco Restaurant, a request by Othoniel Bejarano of Food Service Concepts Inc. The project site is west of the southwest corner of Ellsworth Road and Rittenhouse Road, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The commission is also slated to vote on:

a site plan, comprehensive sign plan and preliminary plat for Shops at Terravella, a request from Chris Webb of Rose Law Group for a commercial center on approximately 8.71 acres at the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth Roads.

a preliminary plat for Fulton Homes at Barney Farms, a request from Norm Nicholls of Fulton Homes for a new 1,702-lot lake community. The 534-acre site is generally bounded by Meridian Road to the east, Queen Creek Road to the south, the Signal Butte Road alignment to the west and approximately 770 feet south of Germann Road to the north.

a preliminary plat for Queen Creek Crossing, a request from Sean Lake of Pew and Lake for a commercial shopping center on approximately 36 acres at the northwest corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth Roads.

a preliminary plat for West Park Estates, a request from Sean Lake of Pew and Lake for 117 lots on approximately 51 acres at the northeast and northwest corners of the 196th Street alignment and Ocotillo Road.

June 13 is also the commission’s annual organizational meeting with appointment of a chairman and vice chair.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.