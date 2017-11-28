Discounted ride wristbands for holiday carnival on sale through Nov. 29

Time is running out to save $10 off the price of unlimited-ride wristbands for the town of Queen Creek’s annual Holiday Festival and Parade.
A Great Northern A’ Fair will operate Nov. 30-Dec. 2, leading up to the festival and parade on Dec. 2 in the Town Center.
The wristbands – which will be good for unlimited rides on one day – are being sold through 5 p.m. Nov. 29 for $20. That’s a $10 discount over the cost to purchase them at the carnival box office.
The discounted ride wristbands may be purchased online.
Upon purchase, the buyer’s name will be put on the box office pre-sale list. Buyers will redeem their wristbands at the box office on the day of their choosing, according to the chamber’s Facebook page.
The carnival’s hours of operation will be: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and noon-10 p.m. Dec. 2.
The parade and festival are hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.
For more information about the festival and parade, visit http://queencreekparade.org.