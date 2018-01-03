Donate blood, get voucher for ticket to Phoenix Open golf tournament

Town of Queen Creek to hold blood drive Jan. 9
Start off the New Year by giving the gift of life by donating at a blood drive hosted Jan. 9 by the town of Queen Creek.
The United Blood Services’ bloodmobile will be at the Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, from noon to 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Appointments are required and can be made online at BloodHero.com using QueenCreek as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to his or her appointment.
Donors will receive a voucher for a free general admission ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of the Thunderbirds. Vouchers must be redeemed online by Friday, Jan. 19; vouchers will not be accepted at the tournament.
The golf tournament will take place Jan. 29-Feb. 4 at TPC Scottsdale. The voucher is good for Jan. 31-Feb. 4, according to the event flier.
For more information about United Blood Services, visit its website.