Eagle Scout blood drive planned for Dec. 26 in Queen Creek

Donors will receive a voucher for a 14-inch pizza from Streets of New York

The  Christopher Whitmeyer’s Eagle Scout Blood Drive will take place 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, in front of Kohl’s Queen Creek department store, 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop in the Queen Creek Marketplace.

Look for the United Blood Services bus.

Blood donations will benefit hospitals in Maricopa County.

Each blood donor will be thanked with a voucher for a free 14-inch pizza courtesy of Streets of New York, according to a posting on the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce online calendar.

To schedule a donation, visit www.BloodHero.com and enter code ScoutCW or call or text 602-318-5105.

Donors should drink extra water and eat a meal prior to donating blood.

To inquire about blood donation eligibility, call 480-675-5497.

For more information, visit http://www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

