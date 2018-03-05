East Valley festival focuses on homes, landscapes, fun

Artists’ creations, home and garden ideas and more will be part of a festival April 20-22 in Gilbert. (Submitted photo)

The Gilbert Spring Garden and Fun Fest by Magic Bird Festivals will take place Friday-Sunday, April 20-22, at the Gilbert Civic Center, 50 E. Civic Center Drive.

The free, family-friendly community festival will be open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Magic Bird Festivals is excited to give Gilbert an eclectic selection to enhance the home from the inside out while bringing our signature twist of entertainment and fun,” said festival producer Roberta Toombs-Rechlin.
The event will include zones for home and garden, handmade artisan creations, jewelry and fashion, health and wellness, entertainment, food trucks and a Sunday farmers market.

For information or to become an exhibitor call 480-488-2014 or visit magicbirdfestivals.com.

