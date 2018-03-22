Spring into QC will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road.
Presented by Dignity Health, Spring into QC is a free family event that will include seven egg hunts for children up to 10 years old. For a schedule of the times divided by age group, visit QueenCreek.org/SpringintoQC.
As the egg hunts are wrapping up, a color splash will begin with two opportunities to participate. Each color splash will be limited to 300 participants.
A free Tot Spot with activities will be available for children 5 and under. The Discovery Zone will feature free, interactive exhibits from a variety of partners including Gangplank, the Heard Museum, the Idea Museum, the Phoenix Zoo and others.
Train rides will be available for $3 per person. Inflatable attractions will be offered for unlimited use with the purchase of a $10 wristband.
Event organizers thank Spring into QC sponsors: Cornerstone, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek and SRP.
The Queen Creek 5 races will take place prior to Spring Into QC also at Desert Mountain Park. Offering 5-mile and 5K runs, a 1-mile buddy run along with a half-mile kids dash, all of the races take place along the Queen Creek Wash Trail.
The trail will remain open to the public, but users should plan for increased traffic on the trail from Desert Mountain Park west to Power Road, race officials stated in a release.
QC5 race times:
• 7 a.m. – 5 mile
• 8 a.m. – 5K
• 9 a.m. – Half-mile kids dash
• 9:15 a.m. – Buddy run
Registrations are accepted online. For more information about the QC5, visit QueenCreek5.org. Race proceeds benefit Shun the Sun Foundation for skin cancer prevention.
