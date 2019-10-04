Equine-assisted-activities charity’s special-event licenses approved

The 501(c)3 non-profit charity Hoofbeats with Heart offers equine-assisted activities and a therapy center. (hoofbeatswithheart.org)

Hoofbeats with Heart is holding five charitable events from October to February at Solera at Johnson Ranch, 31891 N. Echo Canyon Drive in San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved special-event licenses for the events as part of a consent agenda at a recent meeting.

Laurie A. Gentile, of Hoofbeats with Heart, is holding the events 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 7 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020; and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

