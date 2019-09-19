Experience Queen Creek’s heritage, celebrate 30 years this Saturday at Founders’ Day

Queen Creek Founders’ Day offers a variety of agricultural experiences and activities. (Town of Queen Creek

From the 4-H Zone and FFA Zone to pig races and equestrian obstacle courses, Founders’ Day on Saturday offers a variety of agricultural experiences and activities.

Celebrate Queen Creek’s 30th anniversary at the Founders’ Day celebration 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, according to a release.

Presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership, Founders’ Day will include agricultural fun, a tot spot, lawn games, eating contests, conservation activities, antique tractors, Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament and the feature event, Battle of the Badge.

Wristbands to participate in the Battle of the Badge relay-style competitions and inflatable activities are $10. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, the release states.

Free shuttles will be available from the Queen Creek Library. Limited parking is available at Founders’ Park.

Follow the event on the Town’s Facebook Page @QueenCreek for the most up-to-date information.

Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic. Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel. For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, go to QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.

