Father’s Day weekend sprint cars showdown June 15 at Arizona Speedway

(Arizona Speedway)

The Father’s Day Showdown of San Tan Ford sprint cars, International Motor Contest Association Modifieds, IMCA stock cars, Modlites and Robert Horne Ford Bombers is Saturday, June15, at Arizona Speedway. It is at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive south of Apache Junction, within ET Motopark, 5 miles south of U.S. Highway 60.

Adult tickets are $18, seniors tickets $15 and kids 11 and under are free. An adult pit pass is $35, the kids 7-12 pit pass is $10 and the kids 6 and under pit pass free. Pit gates open at 4 p.m., the grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Go to Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway or arizonaspeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.