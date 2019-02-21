Final call for vendors to participate in town’s signature event

The time has arrived for vendors to sign up for Queen Creek’s Spring Into QC.

The deadline for all vendor opportunities is Thursday, Feb. 21. Late registrations will be accepted through Thursday, March 7, with an additional $35 fee.

Spring into QC, which has drawn 3,500 visitors, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Mansel Carter Oasis Park.

Vendors are responsible for their own supplies.

For sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions, or to volunteer, contact Erica Perez at 480-358-3719.

