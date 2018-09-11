Founders’ Day honors Queen Creek heritage

Pig races are one of the highlights of the annual Founders’ Day. (Photo/Town of Queen Creek)

The community is invited 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, to celebrate and honor Queen Creek’s heritage.

Founders’ Day will be at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, and will include a variety of activities, including, a kid zone, pig races, eating contests, 4-H Zone, FFA Zone, cornhole tournament and the feature event, Battle of the Badge.

Event Schedule 
5 p.m.: Welcome
5:30: Eating contests (visit the Main Stage for contest times)
6:15: Pig races
7:30: Battle of the Badge – Fire vs. MCSO
8:15: Battle of the Badge – Award Presentation
8:30: Raffle winners announced

Some of the activities in the 4-H Zone include guinea pig races, agility dog demonstrations and an equine obstacle course.

The FFA Zone features cow milking, bees and cattle branding.

Beginning at 6 p.m., those in attendance will have the opportunity to pick the winning pig for the races.

There will be four pig races in which individuals can select the swiftest swine. Everyone who picks the winning pig will receive one raffle ticket, according to a release.

Races will be every 15 minutes with activities between each race, including seed spitting, pig calling and pig trivia.

